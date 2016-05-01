OF Tommy Pham (left oblique strain) could start a rehab assignment soon after progressing to hitting off a pitching machine on Friday. Pham, who was injured on his first at-bat on Opening Day in Pittsburgh, will continue to hit off a pitching machine throughout the weekend and is hoping to start shagging flies next week.

RHP Mitch Harris (right elbow strain) has had to stop throwing at extended spring training after telling coaches and training staff that he didn’t feel like he could properly finish his pitches. Harris, who was disabled on March 25, is scheduled to have his elbow examined in St. Louis on Monday by Dr. George Paletta.

RHP Carlos Martinez tries for his fifth win without a loss in Sunday’s series finale with Washington. Martinez was brilliant in an 8-2 win on Tuesday night at Arizona, firing eight shutout innings and allowing only three hits to a good-hitting team. It will be his first career start against the Nationals; he has no record and a 7.36 ERA in four relief appearances.

SS Jhonny Peralta (left thumb) has started light fielding drills and is hoping to go out on a rehab assignment by May 21. The NL’s All-Star starter at shortstop last year, Peralta was injured early in spring training and hasn’t played yet this season. His presence has been missed most defensively, where St. Louis has been awful, committing a league-high 21 errors.

LHP Jaime Garcia was beaten by a four-run first inning in which he simply couldn’t throw a fastball for a strike. Garcia issued a walk in the inning and was behind on four of the seven hitters he faced, including 2-and-0 and 2-and-1 before allowing a three-run homer by Jayson Werth. Garcia figured things out over his last 5 1/3 innings, allowing only one hit, but dropped to 1-2 this season.