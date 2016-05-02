RHP Carlos Martinez dominated Washington for five innings, but was belted around on his third pass through the order and ate his first loss of the year. Martinez gave up a run in the sixth and back-to-back homers in the seventh on consecutive pitches. He gave up seven hits and four runs over 6 2/3 innings with no walks and eight strikeouts.

SS Jhonny Peralta (left thumb) took grounders on Sunday as well as what were termed “controlled swings” by manager Mike Matheny. Peralta hasn’t played this season after being injured early in spring training. The goal is for Peralta, the National League’s All-Star starter last year, to be able to start a rehab assignment in three weeks.

RHP Adam Wainwright tries to build on his first win of the season at Arizona Wednesday night when he opens a four-game series Monday night with Philadelphia. Wainwright was touched for four runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings by the Diamondbacks, but looked better at times than he’s looked in the first month. He’s 5-2 with a 2.57 ERA in 12 career outings against the Phillies.

C Brayan Pena (left knee) has started using an antigravity treadmill, but is still at least two weeks away from being able to make more significant progress in his rehab. Pena was injured late in spring training while slipping on dugout steps at the Nationals’ spring training stadium in Viera, Fla., and hasn’t been able to play yet. He was a free-agent signee in December.

1B Brandon Moss kept St. Louis from being shut out with a two-out solo shot in the ninth inning, his sixth homer of the year. It was originally ruled a double, but a crew chief review gave Moss the homer as the ball clearly made it over the wall in left-center. Moss is batting only .227 for the year, but is dangerous in the ninth inning, going 4-for-8 with two homers and five runs.