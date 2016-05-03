OF Tommy Pham (left oblique strain) took batting practice Monday and expects to start a rehab assignment before the week is over. Pham was injured on his first at-bat on Opening Day in Pittsburgh.

OF Tommy Pham (left oblique strain) took batting practice with the club Monday and is planning to start a rehab assignment before the week is over. Pham made his first Opening Day roster this year, but injured himself on his first at-bat April 3 in Pittsburgh and hit the 15-day DL. Pham figures to get his share of at-bats at all three OF positions if he can stay healthy, the biggest if in his injury-plagued career.

OF Randal Grichuk snapped an 0-for-20 skid with a pinch-hit single in the sixth and then unloaded a 443-foot homer in the seventh. Grichuk didn’t start Monday night but might get back in the lineup Tuesday night after those results. Despite hitting .200 through 24 games, Grichuk has eight extra-base hits and has displayed a better eye at the plate. The Cardinals need him to be the team they aspire to be.

1B Matt Adams continued his recent trend of stinging the ball to the opposite field with a leadoff homer to left-center in the sixth that snapped a 3-3 tie. Adams also added a bunt single in the second to take advantage of an overshifted defense and also drew a rare walk. If Adams can keep using the left side of the field to keep the defense honest, he should start getting more pitches that he can pull with authority.

RHP Michael Wacha gets the call Tuesday night when St. Louis plays the second of its four-game series with Philadelphia. Wacha threw a season-high seven innings Thursday night at Arizona, fanning nine but losing 3-0 as he allowed a pair of homers that undid his otherwise good work. In his two prior starts against the Phillies, Wacha is 1-1 with a 7.59 ERA.

RHP Adam Wainwright got the job done with his arm and bat Monday night. Despite a three-run third inning, Wainwright steadied over his last three innings, finishing with a six-inning stint that saw him give up five hits and three runs with one walk and four strikeouts. Wainwright also blasted a three-run homer to tie the game, the seventh of his career, and ended up getting the win to improve to 2-3.