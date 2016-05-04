3B Matt Carpenter had a leadoff double but finished the 1-0 loss 1-for-4 and now is only 4-for-19 (.211) for the homestand. Carpenter grounded out twice and struck out in his final three at-bats of Tuesday’s loss.

RHP Michael Wacha pitched a season-high 8.0 innings, his most this season and the second-highest total of his career. Wacha pitched 8.2 innings on Sept. 24, 2013, carrying a no-hitter with two outs in the ninth against Washington. Wacha now has allowed home runs in back to back starts for the first time this season.

LF Matt Holliday was 0-for-4 Tuesday night and did not get the ball out of the infield, falling to 5-for-19 (.263) on the homestand.

C Yadier Molina had one of the Cardinals’ three hits, but only after first being called out on a bang-bang play at first. The Cardinals’ challenged the call, and 74 seconds later, Molina was ruled safe.