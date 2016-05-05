OF Tommy Pham (left oblique strain) started a rehab assignment Wednesday night at Triple-A Memphis, leading off and playing center field. Pham has been on the DL since being injured on Opening Day in Pittsburgh.

OF Tommy Pham (left oblique strain) started a rehab assignment Wednesday night in Triple-A Memphis, going 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a steal. Pham was injured on his first at-bat April 3 in Pittsburgh after making his first Opening Day roster. It’s not known how long it will take Pham to round into game shape, but the Cardinals have 20 days to make a decision on him.

RHP Mike Leake mowed down the first 10 hitters he faced Wednesday night and then was bitten by another big inning, courtesy of a three-run homer by Ryan Howard in the fourth. It marked the fifth time in six games that Leake has allowed three runs in an inning and he was charged with four runs for a sixth straight start. Leake was no-decisioned when St. Louis rallied for the win, but is still winless.

SS Aledmys Diaz got his first crack at the leadoff spot and went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in the fifth, scoring the winning run in the ninth on Holliday’s hit. It was the fifth multi-RBI game of the year for Diaz, a team high. He also turned in perhaps his best defensive play of the year, ranging far into the 5.5 hole in the third to deny Tyler Goeddel a two-out hit.

LF Matt Holliday’s RBI single in the ninth represented his eighth career walkoff hit and marked his 58th career game-winning RBI at Busch Stadium, trailing only Albert Pujols’ 60. It capped a 2-for-5 night for Holliday, who leads the team with four game-winning RBIs this year.

LHP Jaime Garcia gets the ball Thursday when St. Louis ends its four-game series with Philadelphia. He’s coming off a 6-1 loss Saturday to Washington which saw him give up four first inning runs and then last into the seventh, permitting only one more hit before being replaced. In his career, Garcia is 2-4 with a 3.27 ERA in nine prior appearances against the Phillies.