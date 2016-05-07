1B Matt Adams (left knee contusion) didn’t start Friday night, although he was unlikely to anyway as LHP Francisco Liriano started for Pittsburgh. Adams departed Thursday’s game with Philadelphia after four innings and is considered day to day.

RHP Carlos Martinez (fatigue) was pulled after 3 1/3 innings Friday night and saddled with his second straight loss, thanks to the second inning run he allowed. Martinez gave up three hits and walked three, fanning two. He said after the game that he will take a couple of days off to try to regain strength, but wants to make his next start Thursday night at the Los Angeles Angels.

LHP Tyler Lyons relieved Martinez and fanned seven in 3 2/3 innings, the most strikeouts an MLB reliever has bagged this season. But Lyons’ otherwise fine work was undone by the two-run homer he gave up to Jung Ho Kang in the sixth. Should Martinez have to miss a start, Lyons seems to be the logical choice to fill the spot should manager Mike Matheny go that route.

RHP Adam Wainwright tries for his third straight win Saturday when he faces Pittsburgh in the middle game of a weekend series. Wainwright beat Philadelphia 10-3 Monday night, giving up five hits and three runs over six innings while slugging a three-run homer in the fourth inning. In his career against the Pirates, he’s 11-7 with a 4.30 ERA in 29 appearances, 24 starts.

C Brayan Pena (left knee) took 60 pitches from each side of the plate on Friday as he continues to progress in his rehab and plans to do the same on Saturday.

