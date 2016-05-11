RHP Mike Leake found a groove early and completed eight innings, giving up one run on six hits and one walk in the Cardinals’ 8-1 win over the Angels on Tuesday. He retired 14 hitters in a row between a leadoff single by C.J. Cron in the second inning and a two-out walk by Mike Trout in the sixth. He managed to complete eight innings while making 113 pitches. “All my pitches were working pretty well tonight, it was just a matter of all of them working in the location I wanted them to go,” Leake said. “For the most part, it was a pretty good game today as far as hitting spots.”

RHP Carlos Martinez will get a couple of extra days of rest between starts because of the respiratory illness he is battling. Martinez, 4-2 with a 2.61 ERA in six starts, will pitch Saturday against the Dodgers instead of Thursday against the Angels. RHP Adam Wainwright will pitch Thursday on normal rest.

SS Aledmys Diaz went 1-for-3 with a double Tuesday against the Angels. The Cuban-born Diaz has played his first 30 major league games this season after beginning his professional career at age 16 in Cuba. He ranks among the major-league-leaders in average (.394), slugging percentage (.687), on-base percentage (.429) and OPS (1.116)

SS Jhonny Peralta, out all season with a torn thumb ligament, has been cleared to begin swinging a bat. If all goes well, he could begin taking batting practice next week. Peralta would then need a rehab assignment before being activated.

LHP Jaime Garcia will start Wednesday against the Angels. Garcia is tied for second in the National League in opponents’ batting average (.175) and hits per nine innings (5.63). He threw seven scoreless innings in his last start May 5 in a win over the Phillies. Garcia has never faced the Angels.