OF Tommy Pham (left oblique) moved his rehab assignment from Triple-A Memphis to Double-A Springfield on Thursday. In six rehab games for Memphis, he went 4-for-18 (.222) with three RBIs.

3B Matt Carpenter went 0-for-2 with a sacrifice and a sacrifice fly Wednesday against the Angels, his hitting streak snapped at five games. He hit .429 (9-for-21) with three homers during the streak. Despite being the club’s leadoff hitter, he is tied for the team lead (with OF Stephen Piscotty) with 22 RBIs.

C Yadier Molina went 2-for-4 with a double Wednesday against the Angels, recording his 11th multi-hit game of the season, tied for the most in the majors among catchers. He has started 31 of the Cardinals’ 34 games this season and is hitting .325, looking as if he is on his way to what would be his eighth consecutive All-Star team.

RHP Adam Wainwright will start Thursday against the Angels. He got a no-decision in his last start, giving up three runs in 6 1/3 innings of a 6-4 win over the Pirates on Saturday. Wainwright got a no-decision in his only career appearance vs. the Angels, giving up four runs in eight innings on July 4, 2013.

LHP Jaime Garcia gave up two unearned runs in seven innings, getting the victory in a 5-2 win over the Angels on Wednesday. Both runs scored on a two-run homer by Angels DH C.J. Cron, coming on the first pitch after a two-out error by 3B Matt Carpenter extended the inning. “That was a mistake,” Garcia said of the pitch to Cron. “He put a good swing on the ball, but I didn’t throw the pitch I should have thrown there, and it was right in the middle of the plate.” Otherwise, Garcia was in command. “I was able to make pitches, keep the ball down and keep them off balance,” Garcia said. “I’ve been saying, I feel good, everything feels good. I’ve been working extremely hard between starts to compete and give us a chance to win every time.”