FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 16, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Dean Kiekhefer made his major league debut with 1 1/3 innings of relief on Saturday. He allowed one run, a solo home run to Corey Seager, and struck out four. Kiekhefer was recalled from Triple-A Mephis on Friday.

RHP Carlos Martinez touched 101 mph on Saturday but still lost his third straight start. He tied a season high with four earned runs allowed and five hits. It’s the first time in his career that he has lost three consecutive decisions.

RHP Seth Maness was placed on the 15-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation. Maness was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

RHP Seth Maness was placed on the 15-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation on Saturday. Maness was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

OF Jeremy Hazelbaker hit his third pinch-home run of the season, a two-run shot with two outs in the ninth inning on Saturday. Hazelbaker is 5-for-13 (.385) with six RBIs as a pinch-hitter this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.