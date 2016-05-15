RHP Dean Kiekhefer made his major league debut with 1 1/3 innings of relief on Saturday. He allowed one run, a solo home run to Corey Seager, and struck out four. Kiekhefer was recalled from Triple-A Mephis on Friday.

RHP Carlos Martinez touched 101 mph on Saturday but still lost his third straight start. He tied a season high with four earned runs allowed and five hits. It’s the first time in his career that he has lost three consecutive decisions.

RHP Seth Maness was placed on the 15-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation on Saturday. Maness was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

OF Jeremy Hazelbaker hit his third pinch-home run of the season, a two-run shot with two outs in the ninth inning on Saturday. Hazelbaker is 5-for-13 (.385) with six RBIs as a pinch-hitter this season.