RHP Alex Reyes, the Cardinals’ top prospect who has been serving a 50-game suspension for testing positive for marijuana, is set to make his season debut on Sunday for Triple-A Memphis.

RHP Alex Reyes, the Cardinals’ top prospect, is set to make his season debut Sunday for Triple-A Memphis. Reyes has been serving a 50-game suspension after testing positive for marijuana last October while pitching in the Arizona Fall League.

2B Kolten Wong started for the third time this season against a left-handed starter Wednesday night and was 1-for-3. He has a hit in each of his last six games, his longest streak of the season.

SS Aledmys Diaz booted a would-be double-play ball in the first inning Wednesday night, his 10th error of the season. The Cardinals lead the majors with 36 errors. Diaz continued to shine at the plate, however, going 2-for-4 with a single and double to raise his average to .376.

LF Matt Holliday had the big hit for the Cardinals Wednesday night against the Rockies, which was no surprise. In 40 games against his original team, Holliday has a .385 average with 11 homers and 37 RBIs. His two-run double in the third inning broke an 0-for-15 slump.

C Yadier Molina passed Ted Simmons on Wednesday night for the most innings caught in Cardinals history. Molina went into the game needing five innings behind the plate to pass Simmons’ total of 12,335 innings caught. Molina is one of 25 active players to log more than 1,500 games in his career.

SS Jhonny Peralta, out since undergoing surgery on his left thumb in spring training, took batting practice on the field for the first time before Wednesday night’s game and could go on a rehab assignment next week.

SS Jhonny Peralta, who has yet to play this season after undergoing left thumb surgery to repair a torn ligament, took batting practice on the field for the first time before Wednesday night’s game. He could be ready for a rehab assignment next week.

RHP Adam Wainwright had his best start of the season, holding the Rockies scoreless on six hits in 6 2/3 innings Wednesday night. He had allowed at least three earned runs and had not gone more than 6 1/3 innings in his first eight starts of the season.