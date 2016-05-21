OF Randal Grichuk (back) sat out Friday night and is considered day-to-day. He left Thursday night’s game after three innings.

OF Randal Grichuk (back) wasn’t in the lineup Friday night against LHP Patrick Corbin, but pinch-hit in the seventh and drew a walk. Grichuk, who has battled back problems through his career, left Thursday night’s game after three innings. Grichuk could return to the lineup Saturday as Arizona starts another lefty in Robbie Ray.

INF Ruben Tejada became the first position player to pitch for the Cardinals since Daniel Descalso twirled the ninth inning of a blowout loss to the Chicago Cubs in 2014. Tejada allowed back-to-back homers, the first time St. Louis had been victimized in that manner this year, but flashed an 88 mph fastball and got through the inning to keep it from further taxing its bullpen.

RHP Mike Leake gets the start Saturday when St. Louis continues its weekend series with Arizona. Leake is coming off a 5-2 win Sunday night at the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing only one run over six innings for his second straight victory. He’s 4-2 with a 5.57 ERA in nine career outings against the Diamondbacks, losing two starts against them last year while pitching for San Francisco.

RHP Carlos Martinez again struggled with command, dropping his fourth straight start. Martinez gave up seven hits, three walks and four runs in five innings, whiffing three and falling to 4-4. He threw only 49 strikes out of 86 pitches and just couldn’t put hitters away, even when ahead in the count. He’s pitching to a 5.85 ERA in his last four starts, averaging only five innings per outing.

SS Jhonny Peralta (left thumb) started a rehab assignment for Class A Peoria Friday night, going 0-for-2 and handling five chances flawlessly. Peralta was injured early in spring training and hasn’t played a competitive game since Game 4 of the NLDS last October. The team said Peralta will also get work at third base in order to provide more flexibility to a crowded infield.