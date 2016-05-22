FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
May 22, 2016 / 10:36 PM / a year ago

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Yadier Molina broke the third longest home-run drought of his career on Saturday. He had gone 232 at-bats dating back to Aug. 19 before he hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, including 148 this season. The only player in the NL who had more at-bats who has not hit at least one home run this season is San Diego SS Alexei Ramirez.

SS Jhonny Peralta played the second game of his rehab assignment at Class A Peoria on Saturday night and for the first time since he was with Detroit in 2010 started at third base. It is possible Peralta will play third when he returns to the Cardinals, with Aledmys Diaz remaining at shortstop and Matt Carpenter shifting to first base.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
