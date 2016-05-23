LF Matt Holliday got Sunday off after going 0-for-3 Saturday, dropping to 2-for-19 on the homestand and 0-for-11 since a first-inning single Thursday night. Holliday's average is down to .236, which makes it more remarkable that St. Louis has remained one of baseball's highest-scoring offenses without consistent production from its No. 3 hitter. He figures to be back in there Monday night.

SS Jhonny Peralta (left thumb) got the day off Sunday at Class A Peoria after trying his hand at third base in Saturday night's game. Peralta went 0-for-2 and started a double play before leaving the game after four innings. Peralta, who will return to action Monday morning, is playing some third base on his rehab stint to give the Cardinals more flexibility when he returns from the 15-day disabled list.

RHP Adam Wainwright seeks his fifth consecutive win Monday night when he opens a three-game series against the Cubs. Wainwright is coming off his best outing of the year, when he tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings Wednesday night in a 2-0 verdict over Colorado. He is 12-7 with a 3.95 ERA in 37 career outings (28 starts) against Chicago, including a 3-0 Opening Night win last year at Wrigley Field.

LF Brandon Moss snapped a streak of 12 games without a homer when he drilled a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth, giving him eight for the season. It was the longest stretch between homers this year for Moss, second on the team in homers to Matt Carpenter. Moss is hitting only .218 but slugging .482, as more than half his 24 hits are for extra bases.

LHP Jaime Garcia simply didn't have anything Sunday -- command, movement or fortune -- and he was knocked out after 2 1/3 innings in his fourth loss. Garcia gave up 10 hits and five runs with a walk and no strikeouts in his shortest start since June 5, 2012. Garcia got just one swing and miss on 54 pitches, but he also was victimized by bad luck as three of the 10 Diamondbacks' hits were seeing-eye jobs.