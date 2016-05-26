RHP Mitch Harris (right elbow) was transferred from the 15-day DL to the 60-day DL Wednesday morning. Harris was injured in the spring and had to halt a throwing program shortly after going on the DL. While he’s started throwing again, there is no timetable for his return. As a rookie last year, Harris went 2-1 with a 3.67 ERA in 26 appearances.

OF Jose Martinez was acquired from Kansas City Wednesday morning for cash considerations. The 27-year-old Martinez, who has played 800 minor league games, won the Pacific Coast League batting title last year at Omaha, batting .384 with 10 homers and 60 RBIs. Martinez was hitting .298 this year in 56 games for Omaha, and will be assigned to Triple-A Memphis.

RHP Mike Leake gets the call Thursday night when St. Louis starts a four-game series in Washington. Leake has won three straight outings, blanking Arizona on four hits over seven innings Saturday in a 6-2 verdict. In his career against the Nationals, Leake is 3-4 with a 4.98 ERA in 10 starts, including a 5-4 loss on April 29 in Busch Stadium, where he allowed five runs in seven innings.

RHP Carlos Martinez dropped his fifth straight start Wednesday, the culprit being a six-run second inning in which he needed 38 pitches to escape. Martinez has allowed 19 runs in 25 innings over his five consecutive defeats and gave the appearance at times in this outing of being a thrower. Martinez threw 103 pitches in five innings, far too many to enjoy success.

SS Jhonny Peralta (left thumb) was scheduled to play Wednesday night at Class A Peoria in the fifth game of his rehab assignment. It’s likely that Peralta will move on to Double-A Springfield to continue his rehab stint as soon as Thursday. In his first four rehab games, Peralta is 3-for-10 with a double and a run.