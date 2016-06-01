3B Matt Carpenter collected four hits for the second consecutive game Tuesday. He hit two triples and finished just a home run short of the cycle, while scoring four runs and driving in a pair. Carpenter was batting .241 entering play Monday but has gone 8-for-10 with seven runs, three doubles and two replies in the series at Milwaukee and posted a .309 average during the month of May.

2B Kolten Wong was held out of the starting lineup but drew a pinch-hit walk and scored in St. Louis' 10-3 victory at Milwaukee Tuesday night. Wong was batting .237 (9-for-38) in his last 13 games and .231 for the season.

OF Stephen Piscotty returned to the Cardinals' lineup Tuesday after sitting out the previous two games with a bout of food poisoning. He went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and an RBI against Milwaukee.

LF Matt Holliday had two hits and drove in a pair of runs Tuesday night at Milwaukee. He's reached base safely in eight of his last six starts and now has four consecutive multi-hit games.