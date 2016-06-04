RHP Michael Wacha tries to snap a six-game losing streak Saturday night when he faces San Francisco. Wacha at least pitched better in Washington Sunday, giving up three runs over six innings in a 10-2 defeat. He's dominated the Giants in three career starts, going 1-0 with an 0.47 ERA, and owns the highest career winning percentage among active pitchers at Busch Stadium at 15-7 (.682).

SS Jhonny Peralta (left thumb) will be recalled from his rehab assignment Tuesday, according to St. Louis GM John Mozeliak. Peralta will see most of his playing time at third base as the club intends to keep rookie Aledmys Diaz at shortstop, although Peralta will shift over to short when Diaz needs a day off. Peralta is finishing his rehab stint this weekend at Class A Palm Beach, where he was 1-3 Friday night.

RHP Jerome Williams was inked to a minor league deal Friday by the Cardinals and will go to Triple-A Memphis, where he's expected to slot into the starting rotation. Williams last pitched last year for Philadelphia, going 4-12 with a 5.80 ERA in 33 appearances, 21 of them starts. Injuries at Memphis forced St. Louis into this move, which protects it should further problems occur.

RHP Adam Wainwright pitched well Friday night but saw his five-game winning streak end as he gave up three two-strike hits in the fourth inning that led to the two runs that beat him. Wainwright allowed only five hits, walking one and fanning six, as he threw seven innings in consecutive starts for the first time this year. Next up for him is an outing at Pittsburgh Friday night.

C Brayan Pena (left knee) will start a rehab assignment Tuesday at Double-A Springfield. Pena, who was injured near the end of spring training when he slipped on wet dugout steps at the Nationals' spring training home in Viera, Fla., is expected to take close to three weeks for his rehab stint, giving him a chance to work his legs into game shape. It will also enable him to get enough swings from both sides of the plate.