RHP Michael Wacha struggled again Saturday but was bailed out by the Cardinals' home run barrage in the fifth and sixth innings. Wacha gave up six hits and four runs in five innings, walking two and fanning four. Wacha allowed runs in every inning but the third, getting touched for three doubles and a triple, along with an RBI single by opposing pitcher Jeff Samardzija.

RHP Carlos Martinez gets the call Sunday night when St. Louis finishes its brief homestand against San Francisco. Martinez snapped a personal five-game losing streak Monday in Milwaukee, firing eight shutout innings at the Brewers in a 6-0 victory. He's faced the Giants three times in his career, going 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA over 8 1/3 innings. The win was two years ago in his lone start against them.

RHP Seth Maness (right elbow) threw a bullpen session Saturday and could throw another one Monday. If all goes well in those two appearances, Maness could start a rehab assignment late next week. Maness, who was disabled May 13, was rocked in 13 early season outings, going 0-1 with a 6.39 ERA and allowing opponents to bat a whopping .375.

SS Jhonny Peralta (left thumb) played shortstop Saturday night, going 2-for-4 as his rehab assignment nears an end at Class A Palm Beach. Peralta is on schedule to be activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday when the team starts a series in Cincinnati. Peralta was injured early in spring training and has been playing rehab games for more than two weeks.

OF/1B Brandon Moss rapped out three hits for the Cardinals on Saturday, finishing a double shy of the cycle. His leadoff homer in the fifth started the team's rally from a 4-0 deficit and his triple in the eighth led to an insurance run that capped the scoring. Of his 32 hits this year, 18 have gone for extra bases, meaning that his .234 average is accompanied by a healthy .533 slugging percentage.