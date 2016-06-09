RHP Mike Leake faced his former club the Cincinnati Reds for the first time on Tuesday night, but he didn’t fare well. Leake allowed six runs on 10 hits, including a three-run homer by Adam Duvall. He struck out five and walk a batter. Leake, who spent six seasons with Cincinnati, was facing the Reds for the first time in his career. The Reds traded him to the San Francisco Giants last season. Leake signed a five-year free-agent contract with St. Louis in December. “It felt a little different facing friends and people you used to play with,” Leake said. “They got a three-run homer and put a pretty good swing on some other pitches. So, a good day for them.”

2B Kolten Wong saw the writing on the wall with the return of Jhonny Peralta and emergence of Aledmys Diaz, and on Monday Wong was optioned to Triple-A Memphis. Wong was batting .222 in 49 games. “There was going to be a shortage of opportunities for him,” said manager Mike Matheny, who said the possibility of Wong working things out at Triple-A was discussed with him. “He has a high ceiling. He’s just going to have to make some changes to help him find that consistency.”

RHP Seth Maness is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment on Wednesday at Double-A Springfield. Maness, 27, was placed on the 15-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation on May 13. Prior to the injury, Maness pitched 12 2/3 innings over 13 relief appearances with an 0-1 record and a 6.39 ERA.

C Yadier Molina holds a slim lead over the Giants C Buster Posey in the balloting released Wednesday for the National League All-Star team.

3B Jhonny Peralta was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday after beginning the season on the DL with a left thumb injury which occurred during spring training. “We know what he has the potential to do,” said manager Mike Matheny. “We enjoy having him on this team.” Peralta enjoyed a solid debut, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

C Brayan Pena began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on Tuesday night, going 0-for-2. Pena, 34, began the season on the disabled list after sustaining a left knee injury during spring training.

