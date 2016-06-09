RHP Matt Bowman pitched to one batter -- shortstop Zack Cozart -- and struck him out in the fifth inning. In the eighth inning, Bowman learned he was in line for his first career victory when the Cardinals finished off a 12-7 win at Cincinnati. “I don’t feel like I did the most work tonight,” Bowman said. “It was kind of statistical luck.”

1B Matt Adams hit a three-run home run in the first inning on Wednesday, his seventh in 24 career games at Great American Ball Park. Adams now has reached base in a career-high 19 straight games.

C Yadier Molina holds a slim lead over the Giants C Buster Posey in the balloting released Wednesday for the National League All-Star team.

3B Jhonny Peralta hit his first home run of the season on Wednesday, one day after being reinstated from the disabled list. He went 2-for-4 with two doubles on Tuesday in his season debut. Peralta’s two-run shot in the eighth on Wednesday was his first of the season. He went 2-for-5 with three RBIs as part of a 15-hit outburst by the Cardinals on Wednesday. “He looks great, in everything,” Matheny said, of Peralta. “Nice to see the ball jump out of the park for him. I like everything he’s doing.”

C Brayan Pena began a minor league rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on Tuesday night, going 0-2 with a strikeout. Pena, 34, began the season on the disabled list after suffering a left knee injury during Spring Training.

LF Brandon Moss recorded his eighth career multi-home run game when he homered in consecutive at-bats on Wednesday night in Cincinnati including a two-run blast in the sixth. Moss is batting just .239 but he leads the team with 13 homers. “I’ve got power and I go up there to use my power, that’s my role on the team,” Moss said. “I‘m never going to hit .300. I am who I am.”

LHP Jaime Garcia allowed five earned runs and a career-high 13 hits in 4 2/3 innings on Wednesday night in Cincinnati. “It was rough,” manager Mike Matheny said. “Created a lot of stress, a lot of traffic. That was a tough one for him. It’s more about movement than velocity. It was about location for him tonight.”