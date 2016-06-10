C Yadier Molina is finding his timing at the plate. On Thursday night, Molina went 3-for-4 with a double and the game-winning RBI. No coincidence it was against the Reds, whom he has tormented throughout his career. “He’s been a Reds killer for years and years and years,” RHP Adam Wainwright said.

3B Jhonny Peralta was held out of the starting lineup Thursday in an effort to monitor his playing time. He came off the disabled list to make his season debut Tuesday, and in two games since, Peralta is 4-for-9 with two doubles, a homer and five RBIs. “After a couple days, give him one to kind of make sure he’s in the right place,” manager Mike Matheny said. He pinch-hit in the seventh inning Thursday and flied out.

RHP Adam Wainwright is back to his old self. He allowed two runs in the first inning Thursday at Cincinnati, then retired 14 straight before hitting Joey Votto with two outs in the sixth. Wainwright wound up allowing two runs on two hits and a walk with nine strikeouts in six innings. It was his fifth consecutive quality start. “That was me out there,” Wainwright said. He threw 78 pitches, 51 for strikes. “In the fourth or fifth innings, I saw a fastball at 94 (mph),” manager Mike Matheny. “If he’s locating that kind of velocity with movement from the sinker and the cutter, he’s going to have a good day. It’s a shame we couldn’t keep him out there longer.”

1B Brandon Moss hit two homers Wednesday at Cincinnati. After the game, he said he would like to hit for a higher average and get on base more consistently, but for the time being, he is content with providing power. On Thursday, he took a different approach, going 2-for-4 with a single and bunt hit. Moss has reached base in four of five games.