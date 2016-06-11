RHP Seung-Hwan Oh had faced Jang Ho Kang in their native Korea, but in the eighth they did it for the first time in the major leagues. Oh got Kang to fly out to center field.

2B Matt Carpenter was 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double. The homer took St. Louis from a 2-0 deficit to a 3-0 lead. It was his second go-ahead homer in the eighth or later this season, and both have come against Pittsburgh.

RHP Micheal Wacha had a decent night, allowing two runs on three hits over seven innings, with five strikeouts and three walks. But he had nothing to show for it in terms of his record. “He pitched well and stayed in the game long enough that he gave himself a chance to get a win,” manager Mike Matheny said. “Wish we could have got him one but he can walk away from this start feeling good. He had really good stuff tonight.”

SS Almedys Diaz had just three official at-bats, one of them a strikeout. His first two times up, he got hit by a pitch. In the 12th, he was intentionally walked and scored.

RHP Adam Wainwright was delighted that he got to pinch-hit in the 12th. He was even more delighted that he drove in two runs with a double. So was his manager. “He told me to say that he’s the best hitter in baseball,” Mike Matheny said. “Man, that was such a big hit. He’s such a competitor that you know he’s going to give you a good at-bat, especially in that situation It was a thing of beauty.”