June 13, 2016 / 12:16 AM / a year ago

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Matt Carpenter did not play Saturday. Matheny said that was mostly because Carpenter has not hit well against Pirates starter Francisco Liriano and to a lesser extent because Carpenter is coming off of a finger injury.

1B Matt Adams went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Saturday. That’s significant because he had reached base safely in a career-high 21 consecutive games and had hit safely in a career-best 10 straight games.

RHP Carlos Martinez (7-5) came within two outs of his first career complete game Saturday. He allowed one run on six hits, struck out five and walked three to win his third start in a row after dropping five straight. “His eighth was better than his first,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “It’s freakish to be able to throw that hard with that kind of movement.”

SS Aledmys Diaz bounced back from a forgettable night Friday, when he got hit by two pitches, grounded into a double play, flied out and struck out. On Saturday, he went 1-for-3 with two walks and scored a run.

LF Matt Holliday went 3 for 4 with his 10th home run Saturday, a three-run shot in the seventh, before leaving for a pinch-runner. He had been 1-for-10 during the first four games of the Cardinals’ road trip. “You go out and watch Matt Holliday hit, and there’s not a shortage of power,” manager Mike Matheny said. “It’s just a matter of getting into that good spot and good run. That ball, he didn’t try to do too much, but he’s as strong as a bull. It finds the barrel, it’ll do some damage.”

