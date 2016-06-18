SS Delvin Perez signed with St. Louis Friday and took batting practice with the team prior to its series opener with Texas. The 23rd overall pick in last week’s First-Year Player Draft, the 17-year old Perez received slot value of $2,222,500 despite a positive test for PEDs back in December. He’s scheduled to start his pro career with the Single-A GCL Cardinals.

2B Kolten Wong was recalled Friday from Triple-A Memphis after spending a week and a half there, batting .429-4-12 in seven games. What’s more, Wong played three games in center field, a position he played as a freshman at the University of Hawaii, and could earn his first big league start there Saturday. Wong has struggled with the Cardinals this year, batting .222-1-5 in 126 at-bats.

RHP Michael Wacha became the first St. Louis pitcher to lose seven straight decisions since Kip Wells in 2007, although it’s hard to fault him for Friday night’s 1-0 loss to Texas. Wacha gave up six hits and a run in 7 2/3 innings, walking two and whiffing seven. The Cardinals haven’t scored a run while Wacha’s been on the mound in his last two starts.

RHP Carlos Martinez looks for his fourth straight win Saturday when he gets the start against Texas. Martinez is coming off a 5-1 win June 11 in Pittsburgh, coming within two outs of his first MLB complete game and throwing a career-high 122 pitches as he upped his record to 7-5. This will be his first career start against the Rangers.

OF Jeremy Hazelbaker was optioned to Memphis to make room for Wong. A last-minute addition to the Opening Day roster after injuries in spring training opened the door, Hazelbaker batted .250 with seven homers and 19 RBI over 61 games and 124 at-bats, cracking three pinch-homers and bagging four hits on Opening Day. He figures to be back at some point this season.