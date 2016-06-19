OF Tommy Pham was recalled from Triple-A Memphis and was in uniform for Saturday's game. Pham, who suffered a left oblique injury on Opening Day in Pittsburgh and hit the disabled list on April 15, batted .250 in 124 minor league at-bats between Double-A Springfield and Memphis. Pham homered in his last two games at Memphis, driving in seven runs.

RHP Dakota Hudson signed with St. Louis Saturday for a bonus of $2 million, slightly above slot value for the 34th overall pick in the First-Year Player Draft. Hudson, the Friday night starter for Mississippi State, went 9-5 with a 2.55 ERA in 17 starts as the Bulldogs reached a Super Regional before losing to Arizona. It's not known yet where Hudson will start his pro career.

OF Randal Grichuk was optioned to Memphis to make room for Pham. The team's cleanup hitter when the season started, Grichuk has never found consistent traction at the plate, even when switched to the order's bottom. In 62 games, Grichuk is batting .206 with eight homers and 27 RBIs along with a team-high 54 strikeouts. He'll be back with the Cardinals at some point, even if it's not until rosters expand in September.

RHP Mike Leake gets the call Sunday when St. Louis finishes its homestand against Texas. Leake bagged an 8-3 win on June 12 in Pittsburgh, going seven innings and allowing three runs (two earned) while fanning six. Leake has faced the Rangers twice in his career, logging a no-decision in 2013 with Cincinnati and absorbing a 2-1 loss last year in his first start with San Francisco.

RHP Carlos Martinez cruised through seven shutout innings and was denied a fourth straight win when the bullpen melted down in the last two innings. Martinez gave up only four hits, two of which were infield singles, walked one and fanned four. It was the first time in 13 starts that Martinez hadn't received a decision.