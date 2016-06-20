LHP Dean Kiekhefer was optioned to Memphis to make room for Maness on the 25-man roster. Kiekhefer pitched in 11 games during his first taste of the majors, posting no record with a 5.73 ERA. Kiekhefer showed signs of being more than a situationally lefty and figures to get another look from the club this season, even if it doesn t come until the rosters expand in September.

RHP Mike Leake pitched at least six innings for the eighth straight start and didn t issue a walk for the third straight start, but was not rewarded with a win despite leaving with a 4-3 lead. Leake gave up eight hits and three runs, two earned, in six innings while fanning five. In the last eight starts, Leake is 5-1 with a 2.70 ERA.

2B Matt Carpenter reached base 12 times in 14 plate appearances against Texas, going 6-for-8 with six walks to up his average to .301. Carpenter has a 12-game hitting streak, going 19-for-41 (.463) in that span, and has drawn multiple walks in three straight games one off the MLB high this year set by Mark Teixeira.

RHP Seth Maness (right elbow inflammation) was activated off the 15-day DL Sunday. Maness, who was disabled on May 13 with an 0-1 record and 6.39 ERA, made five rehab appearances for Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis, allowing one run in five innings. Maness was originally optioned last month before informing the team of his injury.

LHP Jaime Garcia takes the mound Monday night when St. Louis opens an eight-game road trip against the Chicago Cubs. Garcia took the loss Tuesday night, going 6 1/3 innings and getting charged with four runs on eight hits in a 5-2 verdict against Houston. In his career against Chicago, Garcia is 2-2, 2.20 in seven appearances, including a 2-1 loss on April 19.