June 22, 2016 / 4:10 AM / a year ago

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Matt Carpenter went 0-for-3 and saw a 12-game hitting streak end. It was the longest by a Cardinals player this season. Carpenter has had seven 10-game hitting streaks in his career, with a career best of 18 (May 21-June 9, 2013).

SS Aledmys Diaz went 2-for-4 and walked as he posted his National League-leading 16th infield hit of the season in the first inning. He's batting .351 in 31 road games compared with a .258 average at home.

RHP Adam Wainwright (5-4, 4.78 ERA) makes his team-leading 15th start of the season on Tuesday. The 302nd career appearance will move him past Gerry Staley (1947-54) for 15th in Cardinals history. He needs two wins to tie Harry Brecheen (1940-52) at 128 career victories and seventh in Cardinals history. Wainwright is 2-1 with a 2.50 ERA in his last six starts, including five quality efforts. He's 12-7 with a 3.97 ERA lifetime against the Cubs.

1B Brandon Moss went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI on Monday night as he belted his 16th homer of the season to put the Cardinals ahead of the Cubs in the second inning. He has five home runs in his last 10 games and three this season on 0-2 counts.

RHP Jaime Garcia (5-6) allowed two runs and six hits while walking two and striking out six in 6 2/3 innings on Monday night. He threw at least 100 pitches for the first time since his second start of the season on April 14 at Milwaukee. Garcia is now 3-2 all-time with a 2.27 ERA in eight career games against the Cubs. "His breaking ball was very good when he needed it," Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. "He just had one of those good rhythms and was making good pitches all night."

