2B Matt Carpenter hit a solo homer in the third inning Tuedsay. He finished 1-for-4 with a run scored and RBI and has reached base in 14 of his last 22 plate appearances.

RHP Michael Wacha (2-7, 4.56 ERA) is scheduled to make his 14th start of the season and 72nd of his career in Wednesday's series finale. He has dropped a career-high seven straight decisions since April 28, leading the major leagues with the longest active losing streak. Wacha makes his 10th career start and 11th appearance against the Cubs. He's 3-4 with a 5.90 ERA. Wacha is 0-2 with a 5.50 ERA at Wrigley Field in four appearances.

RF Stephen Piscotty went 2-for-4 with a double and run scored Tuesday. His second inning two-base hit extended his hitting streak to four games.

LF Matt Holliday was 1-for-4 with a home run Tuesday. His solo shot came in the third inning and proved to be the game-winning hit as the Cardinals opened a 4-1 lead. Nine of his 13 homers this season have come against right-handed pitchers.

RHP Adam Wainwright (6-4) shook off command issues to claim his first victory since late May. "That's the way I've been my entire career," said the Cardinals right-hander following a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. "When you don't have your best stuff you find a way to get the job done." Wainwright allowed three runs on six hits, walked three and struck out four in his sixth quality start in seven outings.