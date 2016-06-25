RHP Mike Leake is scheduled to pitch in an interleague game for the second start in a row Saturday. Leake, who is the Cardinals’ probable starter at Seattle, was effective but received a no-decision in a 5-4 loss to Texas earlier in the week. He allowed three runs (two earned) and eight hits over six innings, surrendering a pair of home runs.

St. Louis 1B Matt Adams (back spasms) was a late scratch Friday.

1B Matt Adams (back spasms) was a late scratch for Friday’s game. Adams is day-to-day.

RHP Trevor Rosenthal blew his third save in his past 12 chances Friday night, when he served up the game-winning homer to ex-Cardinal Adam Lind in the bottom of the ninth.

RHP Carlos Martinez allowed one run and four hits over seven innings but was not involved in the decision Friday.

LF Brandon Moss had two doubles in Friday’s 4-3 loss.