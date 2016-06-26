RHP Mike Leake struggled through his shortest outing of the season Saturday night, when he gave up nine hits and five runs (four earned) over 3 1/3 innings in a 5-4 loss at Seattle. Leake could have had worse numbers, as all nine hits he served up were singles and the Mariners stranded six runners on his watch.

1B Matt Adams (back spasms) missed a second consecutive game Saturday. He is day-to-day.

RHP Trevor Rosenthal will no longer be serving as closer, manager Mike Matheny announced before Saturday's game. Rosenthal gave up a three-run homer in the bottom of Friday's ninth inning, resulting in his third blown save of the season and a 5.63 ERA. "We just need to figure out a way to get him right and figure out how to get him to the point of being the pitcher that he's been the last few years," Matheny told reporters before the game.

SS Aledmys Diaz hit his second home run in three games Saturday night, and it came at a pretty good time for the Cardinals. Trailing 5-1 in the fifth inning, St. Louis pulled to within a run on Diaz's three-run shot. It was his 10th homer of the season.

DH Matt Holliday had an RBI single in Saturday's third inning, giving him 27 career hits as a National League designated hitter. With two more hits in that capacity, Holliday would match former Braves star Chipper Jones for the third-most hits by an NL designated hitter.

LHP Jaime Garcia is scheduled to make his first start against Seattle since 2010 when the Cardinals and Mariners finish a three-game series at Safeco Field. The last time Garcia faced the Mariners, he took a tough-luck loss in a 2-1 defeat, despite giving up just five hits and two runs over seven innings.