CF Tommy Pham hit his first home run of the season with a solo shot in Sunday’s seventh inning, then added another homer in the ninth. In the seventh, Pham followed a leadoff homer from teammate Jedd Gyorko with his first home run since he went deep in the Cardinals’ Game 1 playoff win over the Chicago Cubs last October. He also made a nice catch in the outfield, taking off his hat and using it to shield the sun for a catch on the warning track.

RHP Seung Hwan Oh was in position to get first crack at the closer’s job Sunday, but a pair of St. Louis home runs in the top of the ninth inning wiped out his chance to earn his first save. With the Cardinals leading 9-6, Oh got up in the top of the ninth. After teammates Matt Carpenter and Tommy Phan homered, Oh sat down and watched Matt Bowman pitch the bottom of the ninth in a non-save situation. The Cardinals are looking for a new closer after relieving Trevor Rosenthal of his duties over the weekend.

2B Matt Carpenter led off Sunday’s game with his fifth triple of the season, putting him one behind the NL leader, Cincinnati’s Jay Bruce. Carpenter added a pair of solo homers and went 3-for-6 with two RBIs and three runs scored.

1B Matt Adams (back) missed the entire Seattle series. He was a late scratch for Friday’s game and was not in the lineup Saturday or Sunday.

SS Aledmys Diaz had three doubles in Sunday’s win over Seattle. Diaz is hitting .455 (10-for-22) on the road trip.

RHP Adam Wainwright is beginning to find his groove heading into his scheduled Monday start at Kansas City. Wainwright has a 6-1 record and 3.86 ERA over his past 11 starts after going 0-3 with a 7.25 ERA to begin the season. Wainwright has started twice against Kansas City since 2013, going 1-0 with a 2.81 ERA over two eight-inning performances.