a year ago
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
June 29, 2016 / 3:32 AM / a year ago

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SS Aledmys Diaz did not play Tuesday because of swelling around his right eye after taking a foul ball in the ninth inning Monday off his face. He passed the concussion protocol tests and there was no fracture. During Tuesday's game, Diaz was struck in the side by teammate Christian Colon's foul ball. He was led back to the trainer's room, but the Cardinals reported he was fine.

C Brayan Pena was activated from the disabled list on Tuesday. Pena, 34, has been sidelined since undergoing surgery on his left knee in early April and missed the first 75 games of the season. He batted .192 during a 14-game injury rehab stint.

C Eric Fryer was designated for assignment on Tuesday when C Brayan Pena (knee) was activated from the disabled list. Fryer, 30, batted .368 with five RBIs in 38 at-bats for the Cardinals.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
