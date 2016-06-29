SS Aledmys Diaz did not play Tuesday because of swelling around his right eye after taking a foul ball in the ninth inning Monday off his face. He passed the concussion protocol tests and there was no fracture. During Tuesday's game, Diaz was struck in the side by teammate Christian Colon's foul ball. He was led back to the trainer's room, but the Cardinals reported he was fine.

C Brayan Pena was activated from the disabled list on Tuesday. Pena, 34, has been sidelined since undergoing surgery on his left knee in early April and missed the first 75 games of the season. He batted .192 during a 14-game injury rehab stint.

C Eric Fryer was designated for assignment on Tuesday when C Brayan Pena (knee) was activated from the disabled list. Fryer, 30, batted .368 with five RBIs in 38 at-bats for the Cardinals.