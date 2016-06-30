RHP Mike Leake gets the start Thursday night when St. Louis finishes off its four-game interleague series with Kansas City. Leake was the victim of poor stuff and bad luck in a 5-4 loss Saturday night at Seattle, getting knocked out after allowing five runs over 3 1/3 innings. Leake will be making his first career start against the Royals, but is 6-9, 4.08 in 25 interleague starts.

RHP Carlos Martinez lowered his ERA to 1.06 over his last six starts with six shutout innings Wednesday night. Martinez scattered eight hits and walked one, fanning three. Martinez seemed unruffled by all the traffic on the bases, easily working out of jams as he mixed his 99 mph fastball with a changeup to strand runners. He lowered his ERA to 2.83, lowest among the team's starters.

SS Aledmys Diaz (eye) took grounders before Wednesday night's game, but didn't start for the second straight contest. Diaz fouled a pitch off his eye in the ninth inning of a 6-2 loss Monday night and could barely see on Tuesday, such was the swelling. It's likely that Diaz will be able to return to the lineup no later than the weekend series with Milwaukee.

RF Stephen Piscotty (ankle) injured himself in the 12th inning Wednesday night while making a sliding attempt on Alcides Escobar's liner that fell in for the game-winning double. Piscotty was able to finish the game but had to ice his ankle after the game. He was non-committal about his chances of playing on Thursday night, saying only that "we'll see."

3B Jhonny Peralta was moved to the No. 2 spot in the lineup behind the hot-hitting Matt Carpenter, a move borne partly out of need and partly in an attempt to get Peralta going. Prior to Wednesday night's game, Peralta was 0-for-18 since doubling twice off the Chicago Cubs' Jake Arrieta on June 22 in Wrigley Field. Peralta went 2-for-6 with a game-tying RBI single in the ninth.