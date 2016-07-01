RHP Mike Leake pitched well Thursday night but was victimized by poor defense and a lack of run support in a 4-2 loss to Kansas City. Leake gave up just five hits and three runs (two earned) in seven innings, with a walk and four strikeouts. But two first-inning errors and his own throwing error in the sixth led to Royals rallies that dropped Leake to 5-6.

SS Aledmys Diaz (eye) didn't start for the third straight game Thursday night, but was available for late-game duty off the bench if needed. Diaz was injured Monday night when he fouled a pitch off his eye in the ninth inning of a 6-2 loss in Kansas City. It's likely that he will be able to return to the lineup for the weekend series with Milwaukee.

RF Stephen Piscotty (ankle) wasn't able to start Thursday but was available for pinch-hitting duty if needed, according to manager Mike Matheny. Piscotty was injured in the 12th inning Wednesday night as he dove for Alcides Escobar's tie-breaking double. He finished the game but had to ice the ankle afterward and was limping around the clubhouse.

C Brayan Pena made his first start with the Cardinals Thursday night, batting seventh and going 0-for-3. Pena actually got his first at-bat in a pinch-hit role in the 11th inning Wednesday night, flying out to right. He was injured late in spring training and was unavailable for nearly half the season as he rehabbed the knee and then took the full 20 days on his rehab assignment.

LHP Jaime Garcia gets the start Friday night when St. Louis opens a three-game weekend series with Milwaukee in Busch Stadium. Garcia was no-decisioned Sunday in an 11-6 victory at Seattle, coughing up five runs over 5 2/3 innings. He is 1-1 in two starts this year against the Brewers and 10-5 with a 2.71 ERA in 19 career outings, including a one-hitter on April 14.