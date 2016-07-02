RHP Sam Tuivailala was recalled from Triple-A Memphis by the Cardinals. Tuivailala was 2-1, 5.06 ERA as the Redbirds’ closer, notching 13 saves in 16 chances.

RHP Sam Tuivailala was recalled from Triple-A Memphis to take the place of LHP Kevin Siegrist (mononucleosis) on the roster. The hard-throwing Tuivailala was 2-1, 5.06 with 13 saves in 16 chances for the Redbirds and was named to the Triple-A All-Star Game, having fanned 48 batters in 32 innings. Tuivailala is 0-1, 5.17 in 16 games over parts of the last two seasons with St. Louis.

LHP Kevin Siegrist (mononucleosis) was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to Thursday. Manager Mike Matheny said Friday that Siegrist had complained of weakness for a couple of weeks before the diagnosis came in Thursday. Siegrist, who is 5-2 with a 2.78 ERA and one save in 35 appearances this year, should return after the All-Star break.

SS Aledmys Diaz (eye) returned to the lineup Friday after a three-game absence.

RF Stephen Piscotty (ankle) didn’t start for the second straight game Friday.

RF Stephen Piscotty (ankle) didn’t start for the second straight game but could have played in a late-game situation if needed. Piscotty, who was injured diving for a ball in the 12th inning of Wednesday night’s 3-2 loss to Kansas City, said he has regained range of motion in the ankle. Weather permitting, Piscotty could return to the lineup Saturday.

RHP Adam Wainwright is scheduled to take the mound on Saturday when St. Louis continues its series with Milwaukee. Wainwright ate a 6-2 loss Monday night in Kansas City, working five innings and allowing all six runs. In his career against the Brewers, Wainwright is 12-8 with a 2.32 ERA in 32 games (25 starts) and six complete games, four in his last nine outings.

LHP Jaime Garcia did what he usually does against Milwaukee -- pitch dominantly in a win. Garcia worked eight innings on just 98 pitches, allowing four hits and a run with four walks and six strikeouts in his 11th career win over the Brewers, his most against any opponent. He recorded 16 outs via grounders, inducing a pair of double play balls.