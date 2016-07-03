2B Matt Carpenter didn't play Saturday as he went to Ohio after a death in the family. He probably would have been in the lineup were it not for the tragedy, as he is 6-for-13 with a homer against Milwaukee starter Jimmy Nelson. Carpenter, who's batting .299 with 14 homers and 50 RBIs in 74 games, should be back for Sunday's game, according to team officials.

RHP Michael Wacha is scheduled to start Sunday's game against Milwaukee, weather permitting. Wacha has won his last two starts, an 8-4 decision Tuesday night in Kansas City after yielding nine hits and four runs (three earned) in six innings with a walk and four strikeouts. In his career against the Brewers, Wacha is 3-0 in five outings with a 4.22 ERA.

RF Stephen Piscotty (ankle) returned to the lineup Saturday after a two-game absence. Piscotty was injured in the 12th inning of Wednesday night's 3-2 loss to Kansas City when he slid for Alcides Escobar's tiebreaking RBI double. Piscotty said he could have played Friday night after he regained range of motion in his ankle, but the Cardinals opted for caution.

C Yadier Molina collected his 1,500th career hit in the fourth inning Saturday with a hit-and-run single, later scoring on Kolten Wong's triple. Molina became the 34th catcher in MLB history to reach the milestone. Molina, who has started 72 of St. Louis' first 80 games, went 1-for-4 and is batting .263 for the season.

RHP Adam Wainwright didn't have his best stuff but managed to work seven shutout innings and post his seventh win on Saturday. Wainwright dialed back his velocity after realizing he couldn't throw strikes with pitches at more than 90 mph, and was able to induce three double-play balls from Milwaukee. It was his 13th career win against the Brewers, tying his most against any opponent.

