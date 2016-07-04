FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch
July 4, 2016 / 11:27 PM / a year ago

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Matt Carpenter was back in the lineup Sunday and went 1-for-4 with a walk and an RBI after missing Saturday's game due to a death in his family. Carpenter has played at an All-Star level for St. Louis this year, batting .298 with 14 homers and 51 RBIs while rolling up a .996 OPS. He has 43 extra-base hits and 56 runs, putting him on pace to score more than 100 runs again.

RHP Michael Wacha gave up nine hits in five innings Sunday, but he minimized the damage and managed to earn his third consecutive win. Wacha allowed just two runs, walking one and fanning six as he improved to 4-0 in his career against Milwaukee. His last pitch was his biggest, as he induced a 6-4-3 double play from Aaron Hill with the bases loaded and one out to end the fifth.

RHP Carlos Martinez draws the start Monday when St. Louis opens a four-game series with Pittsburgh in Busch Stadium. He is coming off six shutout innings on Wednesday night against Kansas City in a game the Cardinals lost 3-2 in 12 innings. Martinez is 3-4 with a 4.02 ERA in 16 previous appearances against the Pirates, seven of them starts.

RF Stephen Piscotty cracked his second grand slam of the season Sunday in the sixth inning, highlighting a day on which he reached base four times and went 3-for-4. Piscotty is 8-for-15 in his career with the bases loaded, knocking in 18 runs. He leads the majors this year with 22 RBIs with runners in scoring position and two outs, one ahead of San Diego's Wil Myers.

