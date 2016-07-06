CF Tommy Pham (right shoulder stiffness) was back in the lineup after a one-game absence, batting seventh and going 0-for-3. Pham was scratched from Monday's lineup just before the game but said the injury was nothing to worry about. Pham has been plagued by injuries this year, missing two months after injuring an oblique muscle on Opening Day in Pittsburgh, and he has taken only 35 at-bats with the Cardinals.

CF Randal Grichuk was recalled from Triple-A Memphis to replace RF Brandon Moss (ankle). Grichuk, who was demoted on June 18 after batting .206-8-27 while leading the team in strikeouts, clouted five homers and knocked in 15 runs in 15 games with Memphis and made more consistent contact toward the end of his stint. Grichuk could be in the lineup Wednesday night when Pittsburgh starts LHP Jeff Locke. He singled as a ninth-inning pinch hitter Tuesday.

RHP Mike Leake was dealing for four innings Tuesday night, but he struggled the next two innings and absorbed the loss against Pittsburgh. Leake gave up all five runs and seven of his nine hits in the fifth and sixth, dropping him to 8-2 in his past 10 decisions against the Pirates. It was a flashback of sorts to early in the season, when big innings frequently defeated him.

RF Brandon Moss (left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. Moss, who leads St. Louis with 17 homers and is batting .251 with 40 RBI, may have sustained the injury while beating out an infield hit in the fifth inning Monday. He appeared to limp back to first but stayed in the game and played all nine innings.

LHP Jaime Garcia takes the ball Wednesday night when St. Louis continues its series with Pittsburgh. Garcia is coming off a 7-1 win Friday night over Milwaukee in which he cruised through eight innings on only 98 pitches, allowing four hits and a run with four walks and six strikeouts. Garcia is 2-1 with an 0.57 ERA in six career games (four starts) against the Pirates.