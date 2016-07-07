C Alberto Rosario had his contract purchased by the Cardinals from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.

C Alberto Rosario was purchased from Triple-A Memphis to replace Pena on the 25-man roster. It's the first MLB stint for the 29-year old Rosario, billed as a classic catch-and-throw backup who has nabbed 42 percent of basestealers during 11 minor league seasons. Originally signed by the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in January of 2005, Rosario was batting .281 with the Redbirds this year in 114 at-bats.

SS Aledmys Diaz was added to the National League All-Star roster after Cardinals teammate Matt Carpenter was placed on the disabled list with a strained right oblique injury.

3B Jhonny Peralta (left thumb) wasn't available on Wednesday night after leaving Tuesday night's game before the fourth inning. The club said this injury isn t related to the one which cost him the season's first two months, although it is the same thumb. There is no timetable for the return of Peralta, who s batting .237 with three homers and 11 RBI since returning on June 7.

RHP Adam Wainwright gets the call Thursday when St. Louis wraps up its four-game series with Pittsburgh in Busch Stadium. Wainwright tossed seven shutout innings Saturday in a 3-0 blanking of Milwaukee, inducing three double plays as he upped his record to 7-5 on the year. Wainwright is 0-1 in two starts against the Pirates this year and 11-7 in his career with a 4.30 ERA in 30 games.

C Brayan Pena (left knee inflammation) was placed on the 15-day DL Wednesday after returning just a week ago. Pena played in four games and started two after completing a rehab assignment, going 1-for-8. Pena seemed to have trouble defensively in both starts, appearing to stab for pitches and not being able to get much on throws to second base.

LHP Jaime Garcia walked to the mound in the fifth inning with a 5-1 lead and couldn't make it stick, leaving the game in the sixth after walking the first two batters. The bullpen allowed those runs to score and then gave up the lead for good an inning later. Garcia allowed four runs and four hits in his stint, walking three and striking out six in his last start before the All-Star break.

C Michael McKenry had his contract purchased from Triple-A Memphis, with 2B Matt Carpenter going on the disabled list.