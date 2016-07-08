3B Matt Carpenter (right oblique strain) became the latest St. Louis player to hit the 15-day DL Thursday. Carpenter was injured on a half-swing in the third inning Wednesday and left the field. An MRI late Wednesday night revealed the injury's severity. Carpenter, who was hitting .298-14-53 with an NL-high .988 OPS, will miss the All-Star Game Tuesday night.

RHP Michael Wacha gets the call Friday night when St. Louis starts a three-game weekend series in Milwaukee. Wacha got the win Sunday in a 9-8 verdict over the Brewers, giving up nine hits and two runs in five innings with a walk and six strikeouts. The decision enabled Wacha to up his career record against Milwaukee to 4-0 with an ERA of 4.10.

3B Jhonny Peralta (left thumb) didn't start for the second straight game, but could return at some point this weekend. Peralta was injured during Tuesday night's 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh and left the game after three innings, and wasn't available on Wednesday night. The Cardinals said the injury wasn't related to a left thumb problem that caused him to miss the season's first two months.

RHP Adam Wainwright was in ace mode Thursday, owning Pittsburgh for seven innings as he earned his eighth win. Wainwright allowed just five hits and a run, walking one and tying a season high with nine strikeouts. It was vintage Wainwright, who mixed and matched everything from speeds to spins to cadences to pace as he kept the Pirates off-balance all day.

C Michael McKenry had his contract purchased from Triple-A Memphis and will replace 3B Matt Carpenter, giving the Cardinals three catchers. McKenry batted .341-5-20 in 82 at-bats with the Redbirds after signing with the St. Louis organization May 27. McKenry has played 308 MLB games with Colorado and Pittsburgh, batting .239 with 29 homers and 103 RBIs.