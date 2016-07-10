C Albert Rosario made his major league debut Saturday, appearing as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning at Milwaukee. Rosario singled to right, driving in Stephen Piscotty, for his first big league hit and RBI.

RHP Trevor Rosenthal underwent testing on his left hamstring and was unavailable Saturday at Milwaukee, but manager Mike Matheny said he didn't think Rosenthal would be placed on the disabled list. He was pulled during a ninth-inning at-bat Friday when he started experiencing spasms.

LF Matt Holliday was scratched from the lineup before first pitch Saturday. He left Friday's game ankle tightness, but was available to pinch-hit if needed Saturday, according to manager Mike Matheny.

SS Jhonny Peralta returned to the Cardinals starting lineup Saturday after being held out the last two games with a sore left thumb. Peralta hit a solo home run in his first at-bat Saturday.