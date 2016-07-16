RHP Sam Tuivailala was optioned to Triple-A Memphis to make room for LHP Kevin Siegrist on the active roster. Tuivailala appeared in three games after his recall, giving up three runs over two innings, with two scoreless outings against Pittsburgh. Tuivailala, who had 13 saves for the Redbirds this year, figures to return to the majors in September when rosters expand to 40 men.

LHP Kevin Siegrist (mononucleosis) was activated from the 15-day DL Friday and went to work, pitching an inning and giving up an unearned run thanks to his own throwing error. Siegrist was 5-2 with a 2.78 ERA and one save in 35 relief outings before going on the DL on June 30. He will probably inherit most of the leads that are to be protected in the eighth inning as a bridge to Seung Hwan Oh.

OF Matt Holliday (ankle) returned to the starting lineup after not starting the final two games in Milwaukee before the All-Star break, going 0-for-4. Holliday also played at first base, just the sixth game he's started this year, as the Cardinals went with eight right-handed hitters against lefty starter Wei-Yin Chen. Holliday is just 16-of-123 at Busch Stadium, dating back to April 30.

RHP Adam Wainwright gets the start Saturday night when St. Louis continues its weekend series with Miami. Wainwright dominated in his last two starts, allowing only one run over 14 innings in scoring home wins over Milwaukee and Pittsburgh. He's 4-2 with a 2.33 ERA in eight career starts against the Marlins, but will face them for just the second time since Aug. 6, 2010.

LHP Jaime Garcia got a 4-1 lead but couldn't make it stick, ultimately settling for a no-decision after going 6 1/3 innings. Garcia allowed four runs off eight hits and two walks, fanning two. He was let down by the team's shaky defense, which failed to make a handful of plays it should have, and a bullpen that gave up three runs on its own plus the two runners Garcia left on base.