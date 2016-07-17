OF Tommy Pham is making it tough for manager Mike Matheny to keep him out of the lineup. Pham got a game as the leadoff hitter Saturday night and went 2-for-4 with a double and a run, giving him an extra-base hit in his last four games. Half of Pham's 16 hits this season have gone for extra bases, and with Conley starting Sunday, Pham figures to be back in the lineup.

RHP Michael Wacha will take the ball Sunday when St. Louis wraps up its weekend series with Miami.

LF Matt Holliday was not in the starting lineup Saturday night after going 0-for-4 Friday, dropping his home average to .130 since April 30. He should return to the lineup Sunday when Miami starts LHP Adam Conley.

OF Matt Holliday got the night off Saturday after going 0-for-4 in Friday night's 7-6 defeat. Holliday has had an awful time of it at Busch Stadium, collecting only 16 hits in his last 123 at-bats there, dating back to April 30, for a .130 average which is lower than four starting pitchers on the staff. Holliday figures to return to the lineup Sunday when Miami starts LHP Adam Conley.

RHP Adam Wainwright notched the 10th shutout of his career and his 22nd complete game, allowing just three hits and carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning. Wainwright varied speeds, spins and deliveries to keep Miami off-balance, collecting a spate or weak grounders and fly balls. Over his last three starts, Wainwright has permitted just one run and 15 hits over 23 innings, fanning 19.

1B/OF Brandon Moss (ankle) isn't expected to return from his injury until the end of July. He has been on the disabled list since July 5. Moss leads the Cardinals with 17 home runs.

OF/1B Brandon Moss (ankle) won't return to the active roster when he becomes eligible to do so on Tuesday.