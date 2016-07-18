RHP Mike Leake gets the call Monday night when St. Louis starts a four-game series with San Diego in Busch Stadium. Leake fanned a season-high 10 in his last start on July 10, a 5-1 win in Milwaukee that saw him work seven innings. In his career against the Padres, Leake is 1-2 with a 3.57 ERA in seven outings, including a no-decision on April 24 in an 8-5 victory at Petco Park.

RHP Michael Wacha was taxed heavily by foul balls on Sunday and lasted just four-plus innings in a no-decision. Wacha gave up seven hits and three runs, walking two and striking out four. He threw 101 pitches, including 26 in a 1-2-3 third and 35 in the fourth, when he had to fight through a bases-loaded jam. Twenty-five of his pitches were fouled off.

SS Aledmys Diaz's walk in the fourth inning marked the 21st straight game in which he has reached base, setting a season high among MLB rookies. It also represents the longest streak by a St. Louis rookie since Albert Pujols ripped off a 48-game run in 2001. Diaz drew two walks in a game for the sixth time this year and his third this month.

OF Matt Holliday was back at first base Sunday for the series finale with Miami, going 3-for-4 with his 16th homer of the season. Holliday was off Saturday night after an 0-for-4 on Friday night dropped his home batting average to .130 (16-of-123) since April 30. What's more, Holliday was dropped to fourth in the batting order as Stephen Piscotty occupied the No. 3 spot for the second straight game.

C Yadier Molina got Sunday off, marking just the 12th time in 91 games that he wasn't in the lineup. With the team playing 17 straight days to start the season's unofficial second half and the weather expected to be in the mid 90s to 100 degrees most of the coming week, the Cardinals opted for a rest day. Alberto Rosario picked up his second career start.