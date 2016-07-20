LHP Dean Kiekhefer was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday to serve as the 26th man for the doubleheader. Kiekhefer did not record a decision with a 5.73 ERA in 11 appearances earlier this season for the Cardinals.

RHP Carlos Martinez returns to the mound for the first time in 11 days when he pitches Wednesday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader against San Diego. Martinez earned an 8-1 win on July 9 in Milwaukee, pitching five innings and fanning 11 to tie a career high. He's faced the Padres five times in his big league career, going 0-1 with a 5.51 ERA.

OF Jeremy Hazelbaker was recalled from Triple-A Memphis to replace 3B Jhonny Peralta on the active roster. Hazelbaker started the season with the Cardinals, batting .250 with seven homers and 19 RBIs before being optioned out on June 15. In Memphis, Hazelbaker hit .325-1-11 in 13 games. He figures to see steady action off the bench as St. Louis is going with 13 pitchers after Tuesday's moves.

3B Jhonny Peralta (left thumb) hit the 15-day DL Tuesday with a strained ligament. Peralta left Sunday's game against Miami in the fifth inning as part of a double switch after hurting the thumb while swinging the bat. It's the second time this year that Peralta has missed time due to the injury; he sat out the first two months of the season after hurting it early in spring training.

RHP Miguel Socolovich was recalled from Triple-A Memphis when the Cardinals opted to DFA backup C Michael McKenry. Socolovich made 35 appearances for the Redbirds this year, going 2-5 with a 2.79 ERA in 38 2/3 innings and three saves. He was a revelation for St. Louis last year, going 4-1 with a 1.82 ERA in 28 games and fanning 27 in 29 2/3 innings.

LHP Jaime Garcia gets the call Wednesday night in the back half of the day-night twinbill. Garcia was no-decisioned Friday night in a 7-6 loss to Miami, working 6 1/3 innings and giving up four runs. In his career against the Padres, Garcia has made five starts, going 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA, but hasn't faced them since an 11-3 loss four years ago.