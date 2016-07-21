3B Jedd Gyorko continues to obliterate San Diego pitching, belting three homers in the doubleheader sweep. That gives Gyorko six in his last five games against the Padres, which accounts for more than half of his 11 homers. He's the first Cardinal to homer in five straight games against San Diego since Albert Pujols in 2001-02.

RHP Carlos Martinez shrugged off first-inning struggles and a lengthy nosebleed in the second inning to pick up his ninth win on Wednesday. Martinez gave up only four hits, two runs and a walk in seven innings while striking out five. He threw just 89 pitches, 68 in his final six innings, and gave up just two baserunners after the first inning.

RHP Adam Wainwright tries to keep his recent roll going in Thursday night's series finale with San Diego. Wainwright blanked Miami 5-0 Saturday night on three hits for the 10th shutout of his career and has allowed only one run in his last 23 innings, winning three starts in a row. In his career against the Padres, Wainwright is 6-3 with a 1.99 ERA in 12 games, although he lost 4-1 on April 22 in Petco Park.

LHP Jaime Garcia didn't appear to have his top stuff or command but held things together for 5 2/3 innings on Wednesday night and picked up his seventh win of the season. Garcia allowed six hits and a run, walking two and fanning four. He passed Lance Lynn for the second-most strikeouts by a St. Louis pitcher in Busch Stadium III with 377.