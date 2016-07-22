LHP Dean Kiekhefer was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday after serving as the Cardinals' 26th man for Wednesday's doubleheader. Kiekhefer appeared in 11 games earlier this year for the Cardinals, going 0-0 with a 5.73 ERA. It's likely that he'll return to the big club before the season is over, even if he has to wait until September when rosters expand to 40 players.

RHP Michael Wacha gets the ball Friday night when St. Louis opens a three-game weekend series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in Busch Stadium. Wacha was no-decisioned Sunday in a 6-3 loss to Miami, working four-plus innings and allowing three runs off seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Wacha is 1-2 with a 3.38 ERA in three career starts against LA, losing 8-4 on May 13.

LF Matt Holliday (facial abrasions) left the game Thursday night in the bottom of the sixth inning after being hit in the nose by Andrew Cashner's 95 mph fastball. St. Louis said Holliday is considered "day-to-day," so it's not known if he'll be able to start Friday night against the Dodgers. Holliday is tied for the team lead in homers with 17 and is second on the Cardinals with 55 RBIs.

RHP Adam Wainwright pitched well in a no-decision, allowing seven hits and two runs in six innings with no walks and eight strikeouts. Wainwright has allowed only three runs in his last 29 innings, a 0.93 ERA, in his last four starts, lowering his ERA to 4.09. Wainwright has also not allowed a homer in 60 2/3 innings, dating back to Ryan Zimmerman's clout on May 28 in Washington.

1B Brandon Moss (ankle) took ground balls Thursday and might be getting close to going on a rehab assignment next week. Moss, tied with Matt Holliday for the team's home run lead with 17, was injured July 4 while beating out an infield hit against Pittsburgh and went on the 15-day DL the next day. The club is hopeful Moss could return by the end of July or early August.