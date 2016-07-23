RHP Mike Leake gets the call Saturday night when St. Louis continues its weekend series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in Busch Stadium. Leake has won his last two starts, becoming the 10th pitcher in MLB history to whiff at least 10 men in each start while working at least six innings, allowing one or no runs and walk none. Leake is 4-4 with a 3.77 ERA in nine starts against LA, beating it 5-2 May 15.

2B Matt Carpenter (right oblique) has been cleared to start limited baseball activities by team doctors, and he was taking ground balls and throwing to first before Friday night's game. Carpenter has been sidelined since being injured on a half-swing in the third inning of a July 6 loss to Pittsburgh. He's batting .298 with 14 homers and 53 RBIs.

RHP Michael Wacha worked in and out of frequent trouble Friday night, giving up 10 hits over six innings but only two runs. Wacha, who walked one and struck out four, held Los Angeles to one hit in nine at-bats with runners in scoring position -- a Corey Seager RBI single in the first. It was the third straight no-decision for Wacha, whose last win occurred on July 3 against Milwaukee.

RHP Carlos Martinez shrugged off first-inning struggles and a lengthy nosebleed in the second inning to pick up his ninth win on Wednesday. Martinez gave up only four hits, two runs and a walk in seven innings while striking out five. He threw just 89 pitches, 68 in his final six innings, and gave up just two baserunners after the first inning.

LF Matt Holliday (facial abrasions) was back in the lineup Friday night, batting fourth and going 0-for-7. Holliday left Thursday night's game in the sixth inning after getting hit in the nose with a 95 mph fastball from San Diego's Andrew Cashner. Holliday entered Friday night's game tied for the team lead in homers with 17 and second in RBIs with 55, one behind Stephen Piscotty.

1B Brandon Moss (ankle) was able to run the bases for a second straight day and does appear to be drawing closer to a rehab assignment that could start next week. Moss, who's tied for the team lead in homers with 17, hit the 15-day DL July 5 after injuring himself while legging out an infield hit the day before. Moss says his ankle doesn't hurt while batting.