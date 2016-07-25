RHP Mike Mayers will make his MLB debut Sunday night when he starts the series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 24-year-old Mayers has made 18 starts this year, split between Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis, going 8-5 with a 2.62 ERA. Mayers, who was the team's third-round pick in the 2013 first-year player draft, attended the same school (Ole Miss) as St. Louis starter Lance Lynn.

RHP Mike Mayers was called up from Triple-A Memphis to start Sunday night against the Dodgers, making St. Louis the last major league team to use a sixth starting pitcher. Mayers, 24, was a combined 8-5 with a 2.62 ERA over 18 starts in Double-A and Triple-A this year.

RHP Mike Leake took a pounding in two innings on Saturday night and fell to 7-8 with a loss. Leake gave up 12 hits, tying a career high, and seven runs in six innings with no walks and four strikeouts. While spotty defense in each inning compromised Leake, he did give up enough well-struck balls that one can't blame a poor defensive game entirely for his woes.

1B Matt Adams' fifth-inning homer on Saturday night marked the fifth time that he has homered in consecutive games in his career and the first time that he went yard in consecutive games since June 2014 when he homered in all three games of a series sweep of Washington. It was also Adams' fourth homer on a full count this season and was the first ball out of the infield against LA starter Kenta Maeda.

SS Aledmys Diaz continued his streak of reaching base with an infield single in the first inning on Saturday night, running it to 26 games in a row. That's the longest streak for an MLB rookie this year and is the third longest for a rookie in club history, trailing only Albert Pujols' runs of 48 and 30 games, respectively, in 2001. There's no sign yet of Diaz hitting any kind of rookie wall.

RF Stephen Piscotty bounced back from an 0-for-7 game Friday night by collecting two hits in a game for the 30th time this year, a team high. Piscotty probably needs a day off at some point, though, and could get it as soon as Monday night when the Cardinals open a 10-game road trip against the New York Mets. He has played in 91 of the team's 96 games.

RHP Miguel Socolovich was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday to clear a roster spot for RHP Mike Mayers. Socolovich appeared in two games with St. Louis, allowing one run in 3 2/3 innings.