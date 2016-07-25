LHP Tim Cooney will undergo left shoulder surgery and be lost for the season's remainder. Cooney, who in six major league starts last year went 1-0 with a 3.16 ERA, hasn't thrown a pitch all season. St. Louis officials anticipate that Cooney will be ready for spring training in 2017.

RHP Mike Mayers was called up from Triple-A Memphis to start Sunday night against the Dodgers, making St. Louis the last major league team to use a sixth starting pitcher. Mayers, 24, was a combined 8-5 with a 2.62 ERA over 18 starts in Double-A and Triple-A this year.

RHP Mike Mayers endured a nightmarish major league debut, lasting just 1 1/3 innings and allowing nine runs on eight hits with two walks and a strikeout. Whether it was nerves or just a bad night, Mayers lacked the stuff and command he showed in posting a 2.62 ERA in 18 minor league starts this year. "I feel like my stuff plays up here," he said, "but I just didn't make pitches. It just kind of snowballed. Next thing you know, it's a grand slam." Mayers, who ate the loss, is headed back to Triple-A Memphis on Monday for more seasoning.

2B Matt Carpenter (right oblique) took some swings Sunday and also ran the bases, increasing the possibility that he could go out on a rehab assignment in the coming week. Carpenter hit the DL July 7 after being injured the night before against Pittsburgh on a half-swing. Prior to his injury, Carpenter was the NL's best leadoff man, batting .298 with 14 homers and 53 RBIs while scoring 56 runs.

RHP Carlos Martinez gets the ball Monday night when St. Louis starts a 10-game road trip against the New York Mets. Martinez is coming off a 4-2 win Wednesday over San Diego, where he zipped through seven innings and allowed only two runs on four hits with a walk and five strikeouts. Martinez is 1-1 with an 0.57 career ERA against New York, with both decisions occurring last year, including a 9-0 win May 20 at Citi Field.

RHP Miguel Socolovich was optioned to Triple-A Memphis to make room for RHP Mike Mayers. Socolovich pitched 3 2/3 innings in two appearances for the Cardinals this week after being recalled Monday, giving up a run Thursday against San Diego and firing two scoreless innings Saturday against the Dodgers. Socolovich figures to get another promotion in September when rosters expand to 40 men.