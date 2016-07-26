RHP Mike Mayers was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Monday after struggling immensely during Sunday's start against Los Angeles. Manager Mike Matheny said he spoke with him following Sunday's game and added Mayers made some good observations about the outings.

RHP Jordan Walden (right shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Monday. He has been on the disabled list since March 29 and the Cardinals originally expected him to be out through the end of May. Walden was limited to 10 1/3 innings last season because of shoulder surgery.

OF Matt Carpenter (right oblique) is expected to begin a rehab assignment sometime this week. On Sunday, he took swings and ran the bases. Carpenter has been on the DL since July 7 after injuring himself the previous night against Pittsburgh.

SS Jhonny Peralta (left thumb) is expected to start a rehab assignment sometime this week. He is on the DL for the second time this season with a thumb injury but this stint could be shorter since he was injured Tuesday.

RHP Jerome Williams had his contract purchased from Triple-A Memphis Monday. Manager Mike Matheny said he was called up because of his ability to throw a lot of pitches if needed. This year with Memphis, he is 5-3 with a 4.89 ERA in nine starts. Williams was signed to a minor league contract in June after going 4-12 in 33 appearances for the Philadelphia Phillies last season.

OF Brandon Moss (ankle) is expected to start a rehab assignment sometime this week. Last week he was able to run the bases and field ground balls without difficulties. Moss has been on the disabled list since July 5 when he injured himself running to first base on an infield hit the previous day.

RHP Jaime Garcia will start the nightcap of Tuesday's doubleheader in New York. He will pitch the second game of a doubleheader for the second straight turn. He allowed one run and six hits in 5 2/3 innings of a 3-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday. Garcia is 2-1 with a 1.29 ERA in five career starts against New York. He last faced the Mets May 21, 2015, in New York when he allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings of a 5-0 loss.